Medical Monday 2/9/26: Cardiothoracic surgery with Dr. Christopher Rokkas

We welcome Dr. Christopher Rokkas, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons, part of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Ray Graf hosts.

MARK L. EMERSON / St. Peter's Health Partners Dr. Christopher Rokkas

Call at showtime (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Christopher Rokkas, MD, is chief of cardiac surgery at St. Peter’s Hospital. He specializes in complex cardiac and thoracic aortic surgery, as well as Marfan's Syndrome and related aortic diseases.

Dr. Rokkas has held several academic appointments as chief of cardiothoracic surgery, including at the University of Wisconsin Madison, where he helped establish the institution’s Aortic Disease Center. .

Dr. Rokkas earned his medical degree from the University of Athens and completed advanced surgical training at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri; SUNY Medical Center in Syracuse, and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

