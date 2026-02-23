© 2026
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 2/23/26: Back and Neck Pain Relief with Dr. Niraj Sharma

Published February 23, 2026 at 1:42 PM EST
Dr. Niraj Sharma
Courtesy of Cardinal Spine and Pain Medicine
Dr. Niraj Sharma

Dr. Niraj Sharma of Cardinal Spine and Pain Medicine joins us to talk about low back pain, neck pain, herniated discs, spinal stenosis, pinched nerves, and other problems, as well as non-surgical treatment options. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time (2pm) is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Niraj Sharma is a Board Certified physician in Interventional Spine & Pain Medicine, as well as, in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. She is Fellowship trained in Interventional Spine and Pain Medicine.

Dr. Sharma became the Chief Resident at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia after completing her residency. She has a Fellowship from Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

