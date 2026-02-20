Food Friday 2/20/26: Cocktail help desk with John Fischer

What's your favorite mixed drink? Retired CIA professor John Fisher joins us to offer tips and tricks to make your favorite cocktail even better. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time (2pm) is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

John Fischer has been a food and hospitality professional for over forty years and recently retired from the Culinary Institute of America after teaching restaurant and beverage classes there for twenty-four years.

After graduating from the CIA in 1988, John managed some great Manhattan restaurants and ran successful wine programs, at one point introducing Martha Stewart to Flavor Flav, which began new chapters for both of them. He is a Craft Beer Ambassador for the New York State Craft Brewers Association.

John Fischer is the author of Cheeses (Pro Kitchen Series). The book covers the basics of making and using cheese, with descriptions of important cheeses and recipes to use them in. Though no longer in print, it is still available at major book retailers.