Food Friday 1/16/26: Tea with Mike Harney

If you are a tea lover, this show is for you. We are joined by Michael Harney, a master tea buyer and blender. Ray Graf hosts.

Michael Harney continues to lead Harney & Sons with his mother Elyse and brother Paul. Mike travels the world looking for great tea. Last year he was in South Africa, Kenya and Mozambique. 2026 should include China and Japan.

He’s always working to create new blends. The most recent is Pemberly Grey, which Harney worked with the BBC to honor Jane Austin's 250th birthday. Plans for 2026 include a blend for the NY Public Library and another for the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.