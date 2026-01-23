Food Friday 1/23/26: Ice Cream ... in winter???

We admit that it might be counterintuitive to do an ice cream show in mid-January. But it's so crazy that it just might work! We welcome Megan Kitsock of Supreme Soft Serve and Josh Irwin of Juju's to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Supreme Soft Serve is a woman owned and operated soft serve ice cream truck that expertly serves up delicious soft serve and custom toppings at weddings and event. We use only the finest locally, ethically sourced, and sustainable ingredients and packaging. Founder Megan Kitsock is an 18 year ice cream veteran working in both hard and soft ice cream - in every position from retail sales to plant manager or CEO. She’s passionate about all-natural and delusionally delicious desserts.

Juju’s is a celebrated, fast-casual eatery in the heart of Berkshire County. What began as a local favorite in Great Barrington has now expanded to a second location in Lee, MA. Juju’s signature soft serve features high-butterfat Jersey milk from historic High Lawn Farm. Juju's founder Josh Irwin brings a wealth of culinary expertise and a distinct vision to the Berkshire food scene.