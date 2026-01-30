© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Food Friday 1/30/26: Plant-based goodness with Wendy Grossman

Published January 30, 2026 at 1:42 PM EST
Food Friday logo
WAMC
Wendy Grossman holds a sheep
Photo by Ron Van Beek
Wendy and friend

We welcome back Chef Wendy Grossman of Wendy's Vegetarian Kitchen to talk about carrots and stuff. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Wendy Grossman is passionate about from-scratch cooking, utilizing locally sourced, organic ingredients to champion local farms. Her culinary journey included pioneering plant-based restaurants like Arnolds Turtle, Angelica's Kitchen, Garden Cafe, and Menla Mountain Retreat.

These days, Wendy lends her expertise to catering private dinner parties, Airbnb, boutique weddings, corporate clients, and retreats. Wendy's Nutty Cheese, an award-winning plant based cheese, has garnered nationwide acclaim since its launch in 2010.

Tags
Vox Pop Food Fridayvegetarianvegan
Related Content