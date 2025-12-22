Medical Monday 12/22/25: Endocrinology with Dr. Jason Friedman

We talk sports medicine with Dr. Jason Friedman of Nuvance Health. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Jason Friedman is a board-certified physician in sports medicine and emergency medicine. As a primary care sports medicine specialist, he treats active individuals for a wide range of conditions, including traumatic musculoskeletal injuries, overuse injuries, concussions, athletic participation clearance and RED-S (relative energy deficiency in sport) syndrome. He has a particular interest in exercise physiology and improving the health and performance of competitive athletes. He provides medical coverage at various events, including the New York City Marathon, and is the team physician for the State University of New York (SUNY) New Paltz.

Dr. Friedman studied biology at Cornell University and medicine at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He trained in emergency medicine at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ, where he served as chief resident, and completed his sports medicine fellowship at Nuvance Health in Poughkeepsie.