Medical Monday 11/17/25: Nephrology with Dr. Kelly Beers

Albany Medical Center Kelly Beers, DO

We welcome Dr. Kelly Beers, a nephrologist at Albany Medical Center. She is the medical director of Albany Med’s new Glomerular Disease Center, an interdisciplinary center focused on providing the most up to date treatment for people who have been diagnosed with these specific kidney diseases. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at showtime with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Beers also cares for patients with general kidney conditions, including chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, and hypertension. Board certified in internal medicine and nephrology, she has advanced training in glomerular disease.

Board certified in internal medicine and nephrology, Dr. Kelly Beers has advanced training in glomerular disease. She completed a fellowship in nephrology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City and a residency in internal medicine at Stony Brook School of Medicine. She earned her medical degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.