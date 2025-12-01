Medical Monday 12/1/25: Bariatric Surgery with Dr. Samuel Hykin

We welcome Dr. Samuel Hykin, a bariatric surgeon at St. Peter’s Health Partners Bariatric and Metabolic Care, a nationally accredited center dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting health. Ray Graf hosts.

St. Peter's Health Partners Dr. Samuel Hykin

Call at showtime (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Hykin specializes in advanced weight-loss procedures, including gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, revisional bariatric surgery, and treatments for reflux. Dr. Hykin combines surgical excellence with a patient-centered approach to help individuals achieve sustainable health outcomes.

Dr. Samuel Hykin received his medical degree from Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, where he also completed a residency in general surgery. He completed a fellowship in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery at the University of Rochester.