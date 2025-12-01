© 2025
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 12/1/25: Bariatric Surgery with Dr. Samuel Hykin

Published December 1, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST
Medical Monday/Vox Pop logo
WAMC

We welcome Dr. Samuel Hykin, a bariatric surgeon at St. Peter’s Health Partners Bariatric and Metabolic Care, a nationally accredited center dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting health. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Samuel Hykin
St. Peter's Health Partners
Dr. Samuel Hykin

Call at showtime (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Hykin specializes in advanced weight-loss procedures, including gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, revisional bariatric surgery, and treatments for reflux. Dr. Hykin combines surgical excellence with a patient-centered approach to help individuals achieve sustainable health outcomes.

Dr. Samuel Hykin received his medical degree from Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, where he also completed a residency in general surgery. He completed a fellowship in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery at the University of Rochester.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Mondaybariatric surgeryweight loss
