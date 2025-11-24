© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 11/24/25: Preventive Cardiology with Dr. Sunny Intwala

Published November 24, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST
Medical Monday/Vox Pop logo
WAMC
Dr. Sunny Intwala
Northwell Health
Dr. Sunny Intwala

We welcome Dr. Sunny Intwala, a leading preventive cardiologist with Northwell Health in the Hudson Valley, specializing in cholesterol management, cardiac imaging and heart-disease prevention. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Dr. Intwala trained at Brown University and earned his MBA from Columbia Business School. He cares for thousands of patients each year and is passionate about helping people live longer, heart-healthy lives.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Mondaycardiac surgeryrobotic surgery
Related Content