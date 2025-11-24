Medical Monday 11/24/25: Preventive Cardiology with Dr. Sunny Intwala

Northwell Health Dr. Sunny Intwala

We welcome Dr. Sunny Intwala, a leading preventive cardiologist with Northwell Health in the Hudson Valley, specializing in cholesterol management, cardiac imaging and heart-disease prevention. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Intwala trained at Brown University and earned his MBA from Columbia Business School. He cares for thousands of patients each year and is passionate about helping people live longer, heart-healthy lives.