Food Friday 12/12/25: Favorite holiday recipes with Chef Ric Orlando

WAMC Chef Ric Orlando

Chef Ric Orlando is back. We want to talk about your favorite holiday recipes. Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, just give us a call at show time, 2pm. 1-800-348-2551. You may also email voxpop@wamc.org.

Ric Orlando is the owner of the Ric-Ter Scale Brand, makers of "Ric Orlando’s Best" line of Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce and Custom Spice Rubs including the legendary Purple Haze Psychedelic Hot Sauce.

Ric is a chef/instructor for not-for-profits in the Capitol Region and Kingston area. He writes a monthly column in Santé Food and Wine Magazine. And he hosts monthly pop up dinners all over the region.

Ric Orlando hosts small groups small groups on immersive food, farm, wine and culture tours of Sicily and New Orleans.