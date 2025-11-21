© 2025
Vox Pop

Food Friday 11/21/25: Cookbook round up with Pam Abrams and Chef Annette Tomei

Published November 21, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST
WAMC

We take a look at some of the best cookbooks of 2025 with Pam Abrams and Annette Tomei. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call with your question or comment is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Pam Abrams is a food writer and producer of culinary events, including the Culinary Arts @ SPAC, and Cookbook Club, led by Chef Tomei at Franklin Square Market in Saratoga Springs.

Annette Tomei is a chef, food and drinks educator, and culinary travel specialist based in Kingston. She teaches at the CIA.

