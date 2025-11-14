Food Friday 11/14/25: Pie with Ellen Gray

Francesco Sapienza Ellen Gray

For your host's money, we are entering Pie Season. Our guest feels that every day is Pie Season. Ellen Gray is back to dish on the subject. Ray Graf hosts.

Ellen Gray is obsessed with pie. Ellen Gray is a food writer, recipe developer, educator and professional pie whisperer.

Ellen's work has appeared in Better Homes & Gardens, SAVEUR, Food52, MUNCHIES, and Jewish Food Society. With a reverence for culinary history and a slightly raised eyebrow towards contemporary food trends, Ellen chronicles her baking calendar on the blog No More Mr. Nice Pie. Her favorite pie is whatever is in season.

You'll find Ellen dishing out at No More Mr. Nice Pie.

Photo by Ellen Gray Peaches and pie

Our "Pie-Ku" for today:

Neither rain nor cold

Will deter a pie baker

Who's Albany bound