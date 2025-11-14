© 2025
Food Friday 11/14/25: Pie with Ellen Gray

Published November 14, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST
Ellen Gray
Francesco Sapienza
For your host's money, we are entering Pie Season. Our guest feels that every day is Pie Season. Ellen Gray is back to dish on the subject. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at 2pm. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Ellen Gray is obsessed with pie. Ellen Gray is a food writer, recipe developer, educator and professional pie whisperer.

Ellen's work has appeared in Better Homes & Gardens, SAVEUR, Food52, MUNCHIES, and Jewish Food Society. With a reverence for culinary history and a slightly raised eyebrow towards contemporary food trends, Ellen chronicles her baking calendar on the blog No More Mr. Nice Pie. Her favorite pie is whatever is in season. 

You'll find Ellen dishing out "PROFESSIONAL PIEISMS AND SEASONAL SARCASM" at No More Mr. Nice Pie.

Our "Pie-Ku" for today:

Neither rain nor cold
Will deter a pie baker
Who's Albany bound

