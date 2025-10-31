© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Food Friday 10/31/25: Plant-based cuisine with Wendy Grossman

Published October 31, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Food Friday logo
WAMC
Wendy Grossman holds a sheep
Photo by Ron Van Beek
Wendy and friend

We welcome back Chef Wendy Grossman of Wendy's Vegetarian Kitchen to share the secrets of splendid plant-based dining. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Wendy Grossman is passionate about from-scratch cooking, utilizing locally sourced, organic ingredients to champion local farms. Her culinary journey included pioneering plant-based restaurants like Arnolds Turtle, Angelica's Kitchen, Garden Cafe, and Menla Mountain Retreat.

These days, Wendy lends her expertise to catering private dinner parties, Airbnb, boutique weddings, corporate clients, and retreats. Wendy's Nutty Cheese, an award-winning plant based cheese, has garnered nationwide acclaim since its launch in 2010.

Tags
Vox Pop Food Fridayvegetarian
Related Content
  • Food Friday logo
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 10/10/25: John Fischer speaks on a vague topic that he just made up
    Imagine that! WAMC's October 2026 ended so fast (shout out to our members) that your Food Friday host/producer didn't have a show booked. Retired CIA prof John Fischer was quickly called into service. He may have been feverish, or maybe he had just awakened from his afternoon nap. Whatever the reason, the esteemed food, wine, mixology and cheese expert ranted about doing a Food Friday concerning "Hudson Valley beers and gas station convenience food." What the blue blazes?
  • Food Friday logo
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 9/19/25: Preserving the harvest with Chef Ric Orlando
    Chef Ric Orlando is back. We'll talk about some new twists on fall cooking and preserving the summer's harvest. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Food Friday logo
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 10/3/25: BBQ Summit 2
    We welcome back Russ Matson of All American BBQ and Bill Fletcher from Fletcher's BBQ Shop and Steakhouse. These two experts will unlock the secrets of barbecue from around our great nation. Ray Graf hosts.