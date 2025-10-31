Food Friday 10/31/25: Plant-based cuisine with Wendy Grossman

Imagine that! WAMC's October 2026 ended so fast (shout out to our members) that your Food Friday host/producer didn't have a show booked. Retired CIA prof John Fischer was quickly called into service. He may have been feverish, or maybe he had just awakened from his afternoon nap. Whatever the reason, the esteemed food, wine, mixology and cheese expert ranted about doing a Food Friday concerning "Hudson Valley beers and gas station convenience food." What the blue blazes?

Listen • 50:11