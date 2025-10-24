© 2025
Food Friday 10/24/25: Baking with Chef Gail Sokol

Published October 24, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Chef Gail Sokol is back to teach us how to make a Pumpkin Shaped Sourdough Bread Centerpiece. Ray Graf hosts.

Join the conversation at 2pm by calling 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Gail's recipe for a Pumpkin Shaped Sourdough Bread Centerpiece

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Chef Gail has her own podcast, “Baking Radio”. She also has a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking. You can find links to all these wonderful things (and more!) at her website.

