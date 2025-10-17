Food Friday 10/17/25: The Power of Cookbooks with Haley Whalen and Alexandra Stafford

According to our guests, cookbooks are not just tools for the kitchen, but also cultural objects people want to buy, gift, and gather around. We're joined by best selling cookbook author Alexandra Stafford and Haley Whalen from Arthur's Market. Ray Graf hosts.

Alexandra will share the writer's perspective--what it takes to bring a book to life and how she sees readers engaging with her work. Haley will speak from the consumer side, through the lens of Arthur's Market, where she sells cookbooks (including Ali's!) and hosts a popular Cookbook Club. Together, they'll explore why, even in the age of endless online recipes, printed cookbooks are thriving, and how they're connecting communities of cooks in fresh and meaningful ways.

The number to call at show time (2pm) is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Alexandra Stafford graduated from Yale in 2003 and moved to Philadelphia, where she attended cooking school and worked in professional kitchens, including two years at the acclaimed restaurant Fork. She left to write about food for a local newspaper and soon after launched her blog Alexandra's Kitchen. Her first cookbook, Bread Toast Crumbs, was nominated for the IACP Julia Child First Book, and her second, Pizza Night, was a New York Times Bestseller. She lives in upstate New York with her husband and four children. Visit her at AlexandraCooks.com or on Instagram at @AlexandraCooks.

Haley Whalen owns Arthur’s Market in Schenectady’s historic Stockade District and also publishes Edible Capital District. She goes out of her way for good butter, loves dogs, and believes that small independent businesses are the beating heart of the Capital District. She began her career working in marketing for food and hospitality brands, including King Arthur Flour, Le Pain Quotidien, and Food52. She can be found at Arthurs1795.com and on Instagram at @arthurs1795 and @ediblecapitaldistrict518.