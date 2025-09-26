Food Friday 9/26/25: Bread Baking

Bread and bread baking is our topic today. We welcome Grayling Bauer, Wilson Keenan and Amy Halloran to take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time: 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Grayling and Emma Bauer run Sparrowbush Bakery, a wholesale wood-fired bakery making naturally leavened bread with fresh stoneground flour. Based in Livingston, NY, the bakery supplies 1500 loaves per week to stores and restaurants. On Saturdays, their breads, pastries and pantry goods can be found at the Hudson Farmers Market where they are honored to be an integral part of the local food community.

Wilson Keenan owns and operates Bakery Suzanne in Saratoga Springs, NY. It focuses on sourdough breads made from stone milled flour - much of it milled onsite, and the rest is sourced locally. Bakery Suzanne also features a full lineup of pastries (croissants and their relatives) highlighting seasonal local fruits and vegetables. Bakery Suzanne also carries specialty items from around the country.

Also joining is our friend Amy Halloran. She is an author, activist, amateur bakery historian, a terrific baker, and a Food Friday favorite. Amy is the author of The New Bread Basket.