Food Friday 9/5/25: Even more quality time with Rocco DeFazio

WAMC Rocco DeFazio

As radio guests go, this guy is the GOAT. Rocco DeFazio is owner and supreme leader of DeFazio's Pizza. We invite him on the show and he says pretty much whatever comes to mind. Ray Graf keeps his hand very close to the 7-second delay button.

Rocco's parents opened Troy mainstay DeFazio Imports in 1951. It is still in operation! Rocco opened DeFazio’s wood-fired pizzeria, located next door to the import store, in 1989. It is well regarded for its unique pizza offerings and Italian fare. Recently, DeFazio’s has expanded to include an Albany location at Albany Distilling and a second dine-in restaurant, located down the block from their original Troy location. DeFazio's also operates a seasonal pizza garden at Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, NY.