WAMC On the Road: Vox Pop Antiques Appraisal Show 9/10/25

Vox Pop's Ray Graf hosted a special live event at the Hart Cluett Museum in Troy, New York on August 26, 2025. A splendid time was had by all!

As part of the WAMC On The Road series, WAMC held its first Vox Pop Antique Appraisal On-The-Roadshow. Guests got an opportunity to have their most unique and interesting antiques and oddities verbally appraised by frequent Vox Pop guests, appraisers Colin Stair, Lisa Thompson and Lauren Anderson from Stair.

Kayla Sacco / WAMC Lisa Thomas of Stair inspects a painting brought in by an audience member at the Hart Cluett Museum.

Before we started the appraisals, Rensselaer County and Troy City Historian, and Hart Cluett head honcho Kathy Sheehan (another Vox Pop favorite) brought out some fascinating pieces from museum's collection for the audience to enjoy.