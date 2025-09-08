Medical Monday 9/8/25: Urology with Dr. David Kozminski

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. We welcome Dr. David Kozminski of Capital Region Urology, a practice of St Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at showtime: 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

David Kozminski, M..D., is a general urologist who specializes in minimally invasive and robotic surgical procedures for the management of a wide range of urological issues including genitourinary cancers, men’s health issues, and complex urinary disorders. Dr. Kozminski earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School.