© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 9/8/25: Urology with Dr. David Kozminski

Published September 8, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday/Vox Pop logo
WAMC

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. We welcome Dr. David Kozminski of Capital Region Urology, a practice of St Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at showtime: 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

David Kozminski, M..D., is a general urologist who specializes in minimally invasive and robotic surgical procedures for the management of a wide range of urological issues including genitourinary cancers, men’s health issues, and complex urinary disorders. Dr. Kozminski earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Mondayurology
Related Content