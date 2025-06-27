Food Friday 6/27/25: Wine with John Fischer

Food Friday favorite John Fischer joins us to talk about wine. He says wine is wonderful. Believe it or not, your host is not a fan of the stuff and will take some convincing!

Call at show time (2pm) with your questions and comments about wine. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org. Ray Graf hosts.

John Fischer is a retired professor of Hospitality and Service Management at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Previously he was general manager at the Morrell Wine Bar and Café in New York.