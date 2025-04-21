© 2025
Medical Monday 4/21/25: Primary Care with Dr. Alex Mosteanu

Published April 21, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
We welcome Dr. Alex Mosteanu, System Chair of Primary Care at Nuvance health. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org. Ray Graf hosts.

With the weather warming up and people eager to get outside, we will talk a bit about prevention and early symptom awareness of bug-borne illnesses, allergies and asthma. Dr. Mosteanu is also ready for your questions on a wide range of topics - from family, internal and sports medicine to geriatrics and integrated behavioral health.

800-348-2551 is the number to call. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Alex Mosteaunu is a board-certified internist who oversees all aspects of Nuvance's primary care services, which including family medicine, internal medicine, geriatrics, concierge medicine, sports medicine and integrated behavioral health. He completed his internal medicine residency at Yale University’s School of Medicine through training at Danbury Hospital, where he also served as chief resident. He is also is a clinical associate professor of medicine at the University of Vermont School of Medicine.

