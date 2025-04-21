Medical Monday 4/21/25: Primary Care with Dr. Alex Mosteanu

We welcome Dr. Alex Mosteanu, System Chair of Primary Care at Nuvance health. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org. Ray Graf hosts.

Nuvance Health Dr. Alex Mosteanu

With the weather warming up and people eager to get outside, we will talk a bit about prevention and early symptom awareness of bug-borne illnesses, allergies and asthma. Dr. Mosteanu is also ready for your questions on a wide range of topics - from family, internal and sports medicine to geriatrics and integrated behavioral health.

Dr. Alex Mosteaunu is a board-certified internist who oversees all aspects of Nuvance's primary care services, which including family medicine, internal medicine, geriatrics, concierge medicine, sports medicine and integrated behavioral health. He completed his internal medicine residency at Yale University’s School of Medicine through training at Danbury Hospital, where he also served as chief resident. He is also is a clinical associate professor of medicine at the University of Vermont School of Medicine.