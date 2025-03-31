Medical Monday 3/31/25: Thoracic Surgery with Dr. Byron Patton

We welcome Dr. Byron Patton, Regional Chief of Thoracic Surgery at Nuvance Health. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Nuvance Health Dr. Byron Patton

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Byron Patton is board-certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. Dr. Patton practices all aspects of thoracic surgery, including the diagnosis, treatment, and management of benign and malignant lung and esophageal diseases. He specializes in treating patients using minimally invasive, robotic surgery, which involves smaller incisions and reduced recovery time.

Dr. Patton also treats pneumothorax, thoracic outlet syndrome, hiatal hernia, diaphragm paralysis, mediastinal tumors, and airway disorders. He has published research on a variety of topics including lung cancer and minimally invasive surgery.