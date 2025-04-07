Medical Monday 4/7/25: Cardiology with Dr. Andalib Nawab

Courtesy of SPHP Dr. Andalib Nawab

Today we welcome Dr. Andalib Nawab, a cardiology internist at Cardiology Associates of Schenectady, part of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates.

Dr. Nawab specializes in heart disease prevention and women’s heart health. She is also board-certified in Obesity Medicine. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Alan Chartock hosts.

Dr. Andalib Nawab is the director of Ellis Medicine’s Outpatient Congestive Heart Failure and Women’s Heart Disease programs. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and Geriatrics and is a fellow of the American Board of Geriatrics. In 2014, Dr. Nawab was the recipient of the American Heart Association’s Donald Led Duke Heart Hero Award.

Dr. Nawab is a graduate of the Aga Khan University in Pakistan. She completed her internal medicine training at Blodgett Medical Center, affiliated with the University of Michigan, where she served as chief resident.