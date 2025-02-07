Food Friday 2/7/25: The history of cocktails with John Fischer

The February Fund Drive ended fast, so here's a bonus Food Friday, thrown together at entirely the last minute. John Fischer joins us to talk about the long and storied history of cocktails. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your mixed drink, whiskey, sake and beer questions!

Always a Food Friday favorite, John Fischer is a retired professor of Hospitality and Service Management at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Previously he was general manager at the Morrell Wine Bar and Café in New York.