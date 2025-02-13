© 2025
Vox Pop

Gardening 2/13/25

Published February 13, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

It may not be readily apparent... but spring isn't too far away! The gardening experts return at 2pm to take your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time, 2pm. Or email us at "VoxPop@WAMC.org"

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

