Gardening 1/16/25

Published January 16, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST
A gardening show in mid-January? Yep! During WAMC's Autumn 2024 Lockbox fundraising, we had a Gardening Vox Pop and offered to schedule a very rare January edition of the show if we got 10 pledges during the hour. You pledged.... so the experts are back to talk gardening with you! Ray Graf hosts.

Call 800-348-2551 at show time (2pm) and ask your question. Or email the program at "VoxPop@WAMC.org"

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward owns and operates Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

