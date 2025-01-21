© 2025
Vox Pop

Genealogy with Tracy Skrabut 1/21/25

Published January 21, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST
Genealogist Tracy Skrabut returns to help you find answers to your family history questions. Call with your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Tracy S. Skrabut is a professional archivist and genealogist. Tracy holds a BA in Art from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where her areas of study were in the visual arts of glass and metal sculpture, and the Hindu, Buddhist, and Islamic art history of south and southeast Asia.

Tracy holds an MA in Museum Studies from The Johns Hopkins University, where her areas of interest were in museum ethics, material culture, and accessibility. She also holds a MLIS, from Kent State University with a specialty in Archives and Special Collections Librarianship.

