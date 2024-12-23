© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 12/23/24: Gynecologic Oncology with Dr. Benjamin Margolis

Published December 23, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
Medical Monday/Vox Pop logo
WAMC

We welcome Dr. Benjamin Margolis of Albany Med. Dr. Margolis is a gynecologic oncologist who specializes in the medical and surgical management of ovarian, uterine, cervical and other gynecologic cancers. He also treats patients of all ages with pre-invasive conditions and complex gynecologic diseases that require surgery. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Margolis completed a fellowship in gynecologic oncology at New York University Langone Health and a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at New York Presbyterian Hospital – Columbia, both in New York City. He earned his medical degree from Yale University.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Mondaygynecologic oncologyAlbany Med
Related Content
Load More