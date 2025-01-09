Writers Forum 1/9/25

We talk about writing and the creative process today with Barbara Chepaitis, Lale Davidson and Steven Sawicki. Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Barbara Chepaitis is author of 12 published novels, including her most recent work, The Aquarius Project, about a young woman who can wish people dead.

Lâle Davidson’s short story collection Strange Appetites won the Adirondack Center for Writing’s People’s Choice Award. She is a Distinguished Professor of writing at SUNY Adirondack, and recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Scholarship and Creative Activities.

Steven Sawicki was assistant writer for two produced screenplays, and published his novella Invisible Friends in Absolute Magnitude. He is a past jurist for the Nebula Awards, and his writing credits include short stories, columns for San Francisco and CineFantastique, and the Damn Aliens rant and review column.