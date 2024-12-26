© 2024
Vox Pop

Physical Therapy with Matthew Goodemote 12/26/24

Published December 26, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
Matthew Goodemote

Physical therapist Matthew Goodemote joins us to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Email the show at VoxPop@WAMC.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Matthew Goodemote brings an impressive 25 years of clinical experience in orthopedics to the table. A diplomate from the esteemed McKenzie Spine Institute, he has dedicated decades to demystifying complex medical conditions, breaking them down into language anyone can understand.

Matthew's expertise is focused on helping people with orthopedic issues, and he is particularly skilled in spine health.

