Vox Pop

Science Forum 12/12/24

Published December 12, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
WAMC

The scientists are back to answer your questions! Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time, 2pm. Or email VoxPop@WAMC.org

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
  • Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.

