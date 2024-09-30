Medical Monday 9/30/24: Cardiology with Dr. Robert Phang

St. Peter's Health Partners Dr. Robert Phang

We welcome Dr. Robert Phang of Albany Associates in Cardiology. The number to call at show time (2pm) with your question is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Robert Phang is chief of electrophysiology at St. Peter’s Hospital. He specializes in heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and other heart conduction abnormalities.

Dr. Phang received his medical degree from Stony Brook University’s School of Medicine. He completed fellowships in clinical cardiac electrophysiology and cardiovascular disease as well as a residence in internal medicine at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.