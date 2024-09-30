© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 9/30/24: Cardiology with Dr. Robert Phang

Published September 30, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday/Vox Pop logo
WAMC
Dr. Robert Phang, headshot
St. Peter's Health Partners
Dr. Robert Phang

We welcome Dr. Robert Phang of Albany Associates in Cardiology. The number to call at show time (2pm) with your question is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Robert Phang is chief of electrophysiology at St. Peter’s Hospital. He specializes in heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and other heart conduction abnormalities.

Dr. Phang received his medical degree from Stony Brook University’s School of Medicine. He completed fellowships in clinical cardiac electrophysiology and cardiovascular disease as well as a residence in internal medicine at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical MondaycardiologySt. Peter's Health Partners
Related Content
Load More