Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst and Sean Mahar 10/29/24

We welcome back Jeremy Hurst and Sean Mahar of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

Jeremy Hurst is Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. His responsibilities involve facilitating the research, outreach, and management planning for NY’s big game, small game, and furbearing wildlife. Previously, Jeremy coordinated NY’s management programs for white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose management programs.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. degree from Houghton College and an M.S. degree in Wildlife Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Sean Mahar, a graduate of Siena College, is the Interim Commissioner for DEC helping to lead the agency's environmental protection and natural resource conservation efforts. Prior to becoming the Executive Deputy Commissioner in 2022, Sean was Chief of Staff overseeing external agency affairs and operations and guiding implementation of key agency priorities, and previously was the Assistant Commissioner of Public Affairs for the Agency.

Before joining DEC, Sean was the Director of Government Relations and Communications for Audubon New York where he led efforts to advance state and federal conservation policies and build support for wildlife conservation initiatives in the state, including climate change adaptation strategies. Sean was also an adjunct professor at Siena College teaching a course on Environmental Policy and Management.