Vox Pop

Gardening 10/10/24

Published October 10, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

Would you believe it? It's our final gardening show of 2024! The experts are back with last minute tips to get your lawn and garden ready for winter. Ray Graf hosts.

Call 800-348-2551 at show time (2pm) and ask your question. Or email the program at "VoxPop@WAMC.org"

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward owns and operates Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

