History with Kathryn Sheehan 10/2/24

We welcome back Kathryn Sheehan to dig into the history of our region. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time is 800-348-2551. Or email the show at "VoxPop@WAMC.org."

Kathryn Sheehan is the Executive Director of the Hart Cluett Museum and the Rensselaer County & Troy City Historian. A native of Troy, NY, Kathy’s career at the museum began as an intern from the Public History Program at SUNY Albany. She is currently working on a publication titled: “Architecture Worth Saving in Rensselaer County Revisited, 50 years Later.”

Kathryn has lectured on various local history topics including, Uncle Sam the Man & the Legend, the Underground Railroad, Public Health, Woman Suffrage, Agriculture and the changing landscape of the county.

Recently Sheehan has been a location and historic background advisor for HBO’s production, The Gilded Age. She has appeared on national and international shows including CSPAN, the History Channel, Russian and Japanese T V. She has appeared locally on WMHT, CBS6 and WNYT. Kathy can be often seen giving tours through downtown Troy, and Oakwood Cemetery.