Vox Pop

Virology with Dr. Eric Yager 9/11/24

Published September 11, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Cold and flu season will soon be upon us. The summer saw cases of West Nile Virus and EEE in our region. COVID is still on the radar of health professionals. We welcome back Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences for an estimate of the situation. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551.

Eric Yager, Department Chair of Allied Health Sciences at ACPHS, has a PhD in Biomedical Sciences from the University at Albany. He teaches Virology, Biology, Microbiology, and Genetics.

Tags
Vox Pop virologyfluCOVID VaccinesDr. Eric Yager
