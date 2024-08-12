Medical Monday 8/12/24: Geriatric Medicine with Dr. Rebecca Stetzer

We are joined by Dr. Rebecca Stetzer, a geriatrician from The Alzheimer's Center at Albany Medical Center.

Albany Med Dr. Rebecca Stetzer

Dr. Stetzer takes a “Geriatric 5Ms” approach to evaluation and treatment, looking at how the interplay of mobility, frailty, medications, psychiatric and medical comorbid conditions impact dementia care and how the presence of dementia affects the approach to other medical conditions. She works closely with the interdisciplinary team at The Alzheimer’s Center to focus on patient and care-partner priorities and goals of care.

Dr. Stetzer is also a clinician-educator dedicated to teaching geriatric principles to medical students, residents, and fellows.

Dr. Stetzer completed fellowship training in geriatric medicine at Baystate/Tufts University School of Medicine in Springfield, Mass. She completed her residency training in family medicine at Atlanta Medical Center and received her medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine, both in Atlanta, Georgia.