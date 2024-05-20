Medical Monday 5/20/24: Neurosurgery with Dr. Jon Lebovitz

Nuvance Health Dr. Jon Lebovitz

We welcome Dr. Jon Lebovitz, chief of neuro-interventional surgery at Vassar Brothers Medical Center and a neurosurgeon at Nuvance Health. Ray Graf hosts.

Fellowship-trained, Dr. Lebovitz specializes in cerebrovascular neurosurgery. He has a particular focus on minimally-invasive techniques and radial neuro-interventions for both diagnostic procedures as well as the treatment of stroke and brain aneurysms.

Dr. Lebovitz also focuses on the treatment of degenerative spine and traumatic injuries to the brain and spine. He focuses on conservative care and minimally-invasive treatments prior to discussing surgical options.