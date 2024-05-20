© 2024
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 5/20/24: Neurosurgery with Dr. Jon Lebovitz

Published May 20, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Dr. Jon Lebovitz
Nuvance Health
Dr. Jon Lebovitz

We welcome Dr. Jon Lebovitz, chief of neuro-interventional surgery at Vassar Brothers Medical Center and a neurosurgeon at Nuvance Health. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Or email us at VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Fellowship-trained, Dr. Lebovitz specializes in cerebrovascular neurosurgery. He has a particular focus on minimally-invasive techniques and radial neuro-interventions for both diagnostic procedures as well as the treatment of stroke and brain aneurysms.

Dr. Lebovitz also focuses on the treatment of degenerative spine and traumatic injuries to the brain and spine. He focuses on conservative care and minimally-invasive treatments prior to discussing surgical options.

