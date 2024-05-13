Medical Monday 5/13/24: Cardiology with Dr. J.D. Filippone

St. Peter's Health Partners Dr. JD Filippone

We welcome Dr. J.D. Filippone, chief of cardiology at St. Peter’s Hospital. The number to call at show time (2pm) with your question is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Filippone practices with Albany Associates in Cardiology, part of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. He is board-certified in Heart Failure and Transplant and has served as director of St. Peter’s Cardiac Critical Care Unit and Heart Failure Clinic.

A native of the Capital Region, Dr. Filippone obtained his medical degree from the University of Rochester and completed his post-graduate training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at Strong Memorial Hospital.