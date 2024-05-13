© 2024
Medical Monday 5/13/24: Cardiology with Dr. J.D. Filippone

Published May 13, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
We welcome Dr. J.D. Filippone, chief of cardiology at St. Peter’s Hospital. The number to call at show time (2pm) with your question is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Filippone practices with Albany Associates in Cardiology, part of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. He is board-certified in Heart Failure and Transplant and has served as director of St. Peter’s Cardiac Critical Care Unit and Heart Failure Clinic.

A native of the Capital Region, Dr. Filippone obtained his medical degree from the University of Rochester and completed his post-graduate training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at Strong Memorial Hospital.

