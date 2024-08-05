© 2024
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 8/5/24: Bariatric and Metabolic Medicine with Dr. Ishna Sharma

Published August 5, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
We are joined at 2pm by Dr. Ishna Sharma of St. Peter's Health Partners. We'll discuss topics including robotic bariatric surgery, foregut surgery and the benefits and possible downsides of weight loss drugs. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Ishna Sharma is a board-certified general surgeon specializing in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery at St. Peter’s Health Partners Bariatric and Metabolic Care. She is one of only fifteen surgeons in the US to have completed the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Advanced Robotics Training Fellowship, which she completed at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Dr. Sharma is also the creator and host of the Mayo Clinic Talks Podcast: Obesity Edition series, which explores the multidisciplinary current day management of obesity.

