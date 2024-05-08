© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Physical Therapy with Matthew Goodemote 5/8/24

Published May 8, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Physical therapist Matthew Goodemote joins us to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Email the show at VoxPop@WAMC.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Matthew Goodemote, in WAMC's Studio A
WAMC
Matthew Goodemote

Matthew Goodemote brings an impressive 25 years of clinical experience in orthopedics to the table. A diplomate from the esteemed McKenzie Spine Institute, he has dedicated decades to demystifying complex medical conditions, breaking them down into language anyone can understand.

Matthew Goodemote is a seasoned physical therapist specializing in orthopedic care for over 25 years. His expertise is focused on helping people with orthopedic issues, and he is particularly skilled in spine health, holding a Diploma from the McKenzie Spine Institute.

He is dividing his time between Denmark and the United States and consulting and leading workshops in both countries while working remotely writing for a marketing company, lending his years of experience to guide the content he writes.

Tags
Vox Pop Physical TherapyMatthew Goodemote
Related Content
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Artificial Intelligence 4/16/24
    It's time for another class in A.I. from Jim Hendler, a leading expert in the field and the founding director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 4/11/24
    The garden gang returns at 2pm to take your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 4/22/24: Pelvic Health/PT with Neomi Brereton
    We're joined by Neomi Brereton of Nuvance Health. Neomi has a Doctorate in Physical Therapy. She commonly works with pregnant and postpartum patients, those with urinary and bowel frequency, urgency, and incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, pelvic pain, prostatitis and post prostate removal, as well as many other conditions.
Load More