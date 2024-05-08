Physical Therapy with Matthew Goodemote 5/8/24

Physical therapist Matthew Goodemote joins us to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Email the show at VoxPop@WAMC.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

WAMC Matthew Goodemote

Matthew Goodemote brings an impressive 25 years of clinical experience in orthopedics to the table. A diplomate from the esteemed McKenzie Spine Institute, he has dedicated decades to demystifying complex medical conditions, breaking them down into language anyone can understand.

Matthew Goodemote is a seasoned physical therapist specializing in orthopedic care for over 25 years. His expertise is focused on helping people with orthopedic issues, and he is particularly skilled in spine health, holding a Diploma from the McKenzie Spine Institute.

He is dividing his time between Denmark and the United States and consulting and leading workshops in both countries while working remotely writing for a marketing company, lending his years of experience to guide the content he writes.