Vox Pop

History with Kathryn Sheehan 1/23/24

Published January 23, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
WAMC

We welcome historian Kathryn Sheehan to talk about why myths never die and other historical topics. We'll learn about digging through primary sources, letters and papers to find the answers. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time is 800-348-2551. Or email the show at "VoxPop@WAMC.org."

Kathryn Sheehan is the Executive Director of the Hart Cluett Museum and the Rensselaer County & Troy City Historian. A native of Troy, NY, Kathy’s career at the museum began as an intern from the Public History Program at SUNY Albany. She is currently working on a publication titled: “Architecture Worth Saving in Rensselaer County Revisited, 50 years Later”.

Kathryn has lectured on various local history topics including, Uncle Sam the Man & the Legend, the Underground Railroad, Public Health, Woman Suffrage, Agriculture and the changing landscape of the county.

Recently Sheehan has been a location and historic background advisor for HBO’s production, The Gilded Age. She has appeared on national and international shows including CSPAN, the History Channel, Russian and Japanese T V. She has appeared locally on WMHT, CBS6 and WNYT. Kathy can be often seen giving tours through downtown Troy, and Oakwood Cemetery.

