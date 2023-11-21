© 2023
Vox Pop

Antiques with Mark Lawson 11/21/23

Published November 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
WAMC

Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. To join the conversation, give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Mark Lawson is a past member of the American Society of Appraisers and has completed courses in the NYU Appraisal Studies program in Period American Furniture at the Metropolitan Museum with David A. Gallager and Oriental Rugs with George Anavian at his shop in New York’s rug district. He is also certified in Diamond grading from the Gemological Institute of America.

Some cool turkey related antiques that Mark found online:

https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2022/arts-of-the-islamic-world-india-including-fine-rugs-and-carpets/a-highly-rare-polychrome-iznik-tile-with

https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/_n-c-wyeth-the-turkey-hunters-hunting-wild-turkey-1941-oil-on-canvas

