© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Weather with Jill Szwed 12/20/23

Published December 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Winter is here! It's time to talk weather with News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed
News 10 - ABC
News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed

Jill Szwed is the morning meteorologist at News10 ABC and FOX 23. You can catch her weekday mornings from 4:30 AM to 9 AM. She joined the News10 in the Morning team in June 2020.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Jill witnessed countless snowstorms, flooding episodes, and severe weather events that sparked her interest in the weather during middle school. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Saint Louis University.

Jill Szwed holds the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society. Prior to forecasting for the Capital Region, she was a part of weather teams in Lexington, KY and Clarksburg, WV.

Tags
Vox Pop weatherJill Szwed
Related Content
  • Tiny galaxy HIPASS J1131–31 peeks out from behind the glare of star TYC 7215-199-1, a Milky Way star positioned between Hubble and the galaxy.
    Vox Pop
    Astronomy 11/30/23
    We talk astronomy with Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson. Call at show time with your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • An eagle dines on a dead deer
    Vox Pop
    Birding 12/5/23
    Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart are back to tell all about our friends in the bird world. Give us a call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst and Angelena Ross 11/28/23
    We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Angelena Ross, a wildlife biologist with New York DEC's Game Management section. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More