Medical Monday 12/11/23: Thoracic Surgery with Dr. Brian Arnold

Albany Med Dr. Brian Arnold

Joining us is Dr. Brian Arnold, a thoracic surgeon at Albany Medical Center. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Brian Arnold cares for patients with lung cancer and benign lung conditions, esophageal cancer, hiatal hernias, and other thoracic conditions.

Board certified in thoracic surgery and general surgery, Dr. Arnold completed a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and residency training at Yale-New Haven Hospital and earned a Master of Health Science degree from Yale School of Medicine. He earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.