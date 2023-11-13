Medical Monday 11/13/23: Gastrointestinal Surgical Oncology with Dr. Sandra DiBrito

Albany Med Dr. Sandra DiBrito

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Sandra DiBrito, a surgical oncologist from Albany Med. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. DiBrito specializes in the treatment of cancer or benign lesions involving the stomach, small intestine, liver, pancreas and biliary tree, spleen, and other intraabdominal and retroperitoneal locations. She has a special interest in managing liver metastases from colorectal cancer. She is certified in robotic surgery and uses a minimally invasive approach for pancreas, liver, and gastric surgeries, when possible.

Dr. DiBrito earned her medical degree at Boston University, completed her surgical residency at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, a Complex General Surgical Oncology fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and she earned her doctoral degree in Clinical Investigation at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.