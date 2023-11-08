Physical therapy with Matthew Goodemote 11/8/23

Physical therapist Matthew Goodemote joins us to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Email the show at VoxPop@WAMC.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

WAMC Matthew Goodemote

Matthew Goodemote brings an impressive 25 years of clinical experience in orthopedics to the table. A diplomate from the esteemed McKenzie Spine Institute, he has dedicated decades to demystifying complex medical conditions, breaking them down into language anyone can understand.

Currently based at Dee Physical Therapy in Burlington, Vermont, Matthew balances a bi-continental life, dividing his time between the U.S. and Denmark while staying connected to his college-going children across the globe. Not confined by geographical boundaries, he continues to offer virtual consultations to his patients.

In addition to his clinical work, Matthew leverages his over two decades of entrepreneurial experience in physical therapy to serve as a consultant for a marketing company specializing in healthcare. Matthew's commitment to patient care and industry advancement remains steadfast, whether in-person or online, stateside or abroad.