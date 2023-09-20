© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marchetti, Krol finish in top two spots in preliminary Pittsfield mayoral race.

WWES 88.9 FM, Mt. Kisco, is currently off air due to maintenance.
Vox Pop

Weather with Jill Szwed 9/20/23

Published September 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
True color daytime image of northeastern U.S., Sept 7, 2023
NOAA / NESDIS Center for Satellite Applications and Research.
True color daytime image of northeastern U.S., Sept 7, 2023

Autumn arrives this weekend. It is time to talk weather with News 10 ABC/Fox 23 meteorologist Jill Szwed. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed
News 10 - ABC
News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed

Jill Szwed is the morning meteorologist at News10 ABC and FOX 23. You can catch her weekday mornings from 4:30 AM to 9 AM. She joined the News10 in the Morning team in June 2020.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Jill witnessed countless snowstorms, flooding episodes, and severe weather events that sparked her interest in the weather during middle school. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Saint Louis University. She also holds the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society. Prior to forecasting for the Capital Region, Jill was a part of weather teams in Lexington, KY and Clarksburg, WV.

Tags
Vox Pop weatherJill Szwed
Related Content
  • A hawk perches on the third floor ledge of an office building
    Vox Pop
    Birding 9/5/23
    We welcome back our favorite bird experts, Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • A black and white cat lounges in a suburban garden
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 8/31/23
    The gardeners return at 2pm to take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop
    Climate change and clean energy with Dan Delurey 8/29/23
    Dan Delurey joins us to answer your questions about climate change and emerging clean energy technologies. Dan is Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More