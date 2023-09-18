Medical Monday 9/18/23: Bariatric medicine with Dr. Paul Singh

Albany Med T. Paul Singh, MD

We welcome Dr. Paul Singh, Bariatric Program Director at Albany Medical Center and associate professor of surgery at Albany Medical College. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Singh specializes in laparoscopic, robotic, and minimally invasive procedures. He is widely recognized for applying his robotic surgical expertise to gastroenterology and other general surgery, including robotic gastric bypass surgery.

Dr. Singh holds his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and this year is celebrating 30 years with the bariatric program at Albany Medical Center.